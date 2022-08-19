Harry, Meghan unfazed by UK hate on second honeymoon: 'To hell with them'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do what floats their boat, even if it angers the royals, says insider.



A source close to the couple reportedly says the Sussexes are not bothered by criticism coming from UK over their plans to renew their wedding vows.

The insider told Heat magazine: “The vow renewal is going to happen – and if that bothers anyone in the UK, then to hell with them.”



Meghan is allegedly planning on a second honeymoon with Harry in the US before the end of summer.

A source told Heat magazine: "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.

"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."