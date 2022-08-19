 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan unfazed by UK hate on second honeymoon: 'To hell with them'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do what floats their boat, even if it angers the royals, says insider.

A source close to the couple reportedly says the Sussexes are not bothered by criticism coming from UK over their plans to renew their wedding vows.

The insider told Heat magazine: “The vow renewal is going to happen – and if that bothers anyone in the UK, then to hell with them.”

Meghan is allegedly planning on a second honeymoon with Harry in the US before the end of summer.

A source told Heat magazine: "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.

"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker tests positive for COVID after recent 'life-threatening' health scare

Travis Barker tests positive for COVID after recent 'life-threatening' health scare
‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

'Beautiful' Meghan Markle 'hit headlines' with infatuated school boy in Britain

'Beautiful' Meghan Markle 'hit headlines' with infatuated school boy in Britain
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, ‘incredibly grateful’

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5 million settlement in Katrina lawsuit, ‘incredibly grateful’

‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96

‘Madame Butterfly’ Hanae Mori passes away aged 96
Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors

Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to increase 'attack risk' with UK trip
Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'

Prince Harry told uninterested Prince William 'I'll be King' to feel 'worthy'
Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo

Angelina Jolie bruise pictures from Brad Pitt fight laid bare: See Photo
Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose

Demi Lovato 'turned blue', only had '5 minutes left' after drug overdose
Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source

Jennifer Lopez 'clearly in love' with Ben Affleck on family wedding trip: Source
New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

New TV series 'Bad Sisters' tells dark tale through comedy

Latest

view all