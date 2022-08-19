 
Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors

Demi Lovato issues dire warning to aspiring child actors

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her warnings for any kids wanting to become child actors.

Lovato shared her candid thoughts about fame and the uneasy powerplay that follows in her interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

In the interview, she started by pointing out how "If you’re 15 and you’re making mistakes it's magnified."

Amid such fears, "So if I were to have kids, cause I’ve thought about this, and they come to me and say ‘Mom I wanna be in the industry,' I would have to say ‘please wait until you’re 18, give yourself a childhood’."

Before concluding she also offered some insight into her thought process and explained, "My reason why is that you don’t have a sense of who you are honestly until you’re twenties."

The singer has been open and honest about her relationships with her parents and how 'everything really changed' once she started earning more and supporting her family with the monthly expenses. 

