Meghan Markle warned Netflix content to be 'vetted' for 'attraction'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be forced to make modifications to their Netflix content.



A source close to the Sussexes reveals they couple will have to 'vet' their content to generate maximum amount of views for the streaming giant.

They told OK! magazine: "Let’s be real, Netflix is an audience-driven service, where viewing numbers are what bring success.

"And even though Harry and Meghan are royalty, that does not mean they simply serve up what they want to Netflix and it airs.

"Even with their exclusive deal, each project is vetted and ‘notes’ are given by the executives on the content.

"They have the right to delete scenes, ask for extra content, request editorial or even turn down the project."

In addition, it is alleged that Meghan will tailor-make content that brings out the most juice for viewers.

They said: "Harry and Meghan cannot film what they want and demand it be aired.

"They will have to dish up attractive content – or what some may see as controversial content – to get their shows streamed.

"And that really does mean pressure on them," they note.