Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s second wedding to be officiated by Jay Shetty: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be tying the knot for the second time in front of family and close pals, as per recent reports, with Jay Shetty officiating the wedding.

The famous podcaster and former monk shares a close bond with JLo and he’s now expected to officiate her wedding with the Good Will Hunting star as per Page Six.

The Think Like a Monk author has previously officiated the wedding of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell in Colorado in September 2021.

Shetty even invited Lopez to his On Purpose podcast back in March 2021 following which the actor invited him to officiate four weddings during a concert before Marry Me release.

“When Jennifer Lopez asks you to officiate four weddings and speak on the power of love during her Marry Me Special Performance you say yes,” Shetty wrote in a Facebook caption.

“What an incredible experience it was seeing four beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers!

“Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I’m so grateful I got to be a part of it,” he added.

As per reports shared by various media outlets, JLo and Affleck will be hosting a three-day wedding bash in the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia this weekend.

The “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday which will be followed by barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.

The guest list for the extravagant ceremony includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo and few other well-known names, Page Six reported.