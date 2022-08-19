 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
Will Johnny Depp appears in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff? Deets inside

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Fans have now seen the latest looks of most of the main members of The Addams Family upcoming spinoff series, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one fan-favorite character from the iconic movie is still noticeably missing; Uncle Fester, and rumors are making rounds on the internet that the character will be played by Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp.

While, the creator of Netflix’s Wednesday, Alfred Gough has revealed that the casting and details of Uncle Fester’s role will be kept a mystery until release, a blind item from the celebrity gossip social media account Deux Moi has Depp’s fans left into a frenzy.

Deux Moi - typically shares unverified blind items it receives on Instagram Story - claimed that there’s been “extraordinary lengths” taken to conceal the identity of the actor playing Uncle Fester in the upcoming Netflix series, helmed by Tim Burton.

The tip sparked rumors that Burton has reunited with Depp once again by casting him as Wednesday Addams’ uncle.

For the unversed, the Rum Diary star has starred in several of Burton’s movies, including Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow.

Played by Jenna Ortega, Wednesday will find the Addams Family daughter dealing with being a teenager.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

