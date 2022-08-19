'Prove Amber Heard guilty': Company pays $8/hr to dig dirt on Johnny Depp ex

Amber Heard is seemingly facing social media hate from Johnny Depp fans.



The Aquaman star, who owes her husband $10 million for defamation, is being targeted by keyboard critics in yet another snub.

Vice reports a company is allegedly looking for a researcher on UpWork, who can curate content that “proves how guilty Amber Heard is.”

The employer is “Hiring Title Researcher For Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Drama”—offers $8, presumably per hour, for a “title researcher”

“Our fans are all Johnny Depp Fans so they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or something else that goes against Amber Heard or supports Johnny Depp,” the job description says. “Our team expect you to come with Clickbaity Titles that will surprise us.”

Amber Heard has faced a slew of hateful posts ever since she was sued for defamation by ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress is currently preparing to file appeal after the decision from Virginia court.