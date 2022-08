Netflix: 'Buy My House' Trailer, release date, cast, other details

Netflix's new show, Buy My House has finally unleashed its brand new trailer and fans can expect it to release on August 18, 2022.

In the trailer, some of the biggest property tycoons are featured going head-to-head, in their hunt to sell and the show itself is based on a total of six 30 minutes long episodes.





Cast List:

Glenn Kelman

Pamela Liebman

Brandon Copeland

Danisha Wrighster





The show is about homeowners from across the US pitching properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.





Check out the Trailer: