Prince Harry issued dire warning about ‘spewing hate’: report

Experts fear Prince Harry's accusations against the Royal Family are ‘harming only himself in the long run.

Royal expert and author Angela Epstein issued this accusation in her latest piece for Express UK.

There, she wrote, “Prince Harry has a loving wife and two adorable children - a family who surely healed him in the way William has said he has been restored by Kate and his own children.”

“And America adores Harry. Whatever our sceptical British sensibility, the US wants to hear his psychobabble and will give him the platform to be his own man. Even if it has been secured because of his royal heritage.”

“So time for silence, Harry. Because the truth is the only person he will ultimately, tragically damage is himself.”