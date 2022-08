Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

Prince Harry is under fire for attempting to lead a royal rebellion against the Royal Family.

Royal expert and historian Gareth Russell made this allegation in his interview with the To Di For Daily podcast.

He was quoted telling the podcast, “In many ways, Harry is leading a kind of rebellion against the values of the Queen Mother that still exist at the heart of the Royal Family.”

“It was the Queen Mother who coined that very famous phrase: ‘Never explain, never complain.’ She did not give interviews. She really resented giving interviews.”

In light of this, “That is just not something that would have sat with her.” But “That’s not to say that she was right and Harry’s wrong, or vice versa.”

“I can’t usually speculate, but with Elizabeth’s views on things like that, there is no doubt that she would not have thought that is the right thing to do.”