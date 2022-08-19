Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy

Prince William’s former private secretary lauded the Duke of Cambridge who he thinks will do great when he becomes the King.

Speaking on the documentary The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince?, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton said that William “inevitably drawn a lot from the example that she's given over the years.”

“He's got some great role models there. In a way, he's lucky because he sits at the bottom of the pile in terms of the generational way of looking at it.

"And he can sort of look at those generations and draw on them,” the former aide added.

“The monarchy has always changed, it's always evolved — each generation will do things slightly differently, there'll be lots of common themes. That's why it's an evolution, not a revolution,” he added.