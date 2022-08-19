Prince Harry called to let Royal Family anger go: ‘Grow up!’

Prince Harry has been urged by royal experts and commentators to “step away from the light and close the personal narrative.”

Author Angela Epstein shared this warning for the Duke of Sussex in her new piece for Express UK.

There, she wrote, “It's why the time has surely - surely – come for Harry to step away from the light and close the personal narrative.”

Despite it being “too late to stop the highly anticipated memoir,” the expert believes, the “moment to put down his quill,” is now.

“Because if he doesn`t complain and doesn`t explain then Harry will set himself free from, to paraphrase Hollywood movie Ghost, ‘holding on to a life that doesn't want him anymore’.