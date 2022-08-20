Prince Charles was 'never a suspect' in Princess Diana crash: 'He knew nothing'

Prince Charles reportedly provided his utmost support in detective investigation after the death of Princess Diana.

David Douglas, a former Detective Chief Superintendent with the Metropolitan Police, believes Diana's demise was “a tragic accident” and not a conspiracy.

Speaking about his interaction with the future King, Mr Douglas told ITV’s GMB : “So it’s remarkable… but in actual fact, it was also unremarkable because it was a straightforward witness statement from someone who happened to be the Prince of Wales."

“When we went in - I’d never met him before obviously - I found him charming. He was very polite, friendly. And we sat down - Lord Stevens, Prince of Wales, his private secretary, who was there also. So Michael, Peat, and myself, just the four of us in the room."

“Lord Stevens obviously took the lead and talked to Prince Charles about that note and what became obvious was that Prince Charles knew nothing about that note, until it became public in 2003. He knew no more than we did.”

They questioned him for an hour in the drawing room at St James’s Palace for a witness statement. “That’s all it was,” he said.

“He could have refused to see us. He was only a witness, not a suspect in any way shape or form. He said, ‘I want to come and speak to you, I want you to explain what’s happening and I will tell you what I know.’”