 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles was 'never a suspect' in Princess Diana crash: 'He knew nothing'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Prince Charles reportedly provided his utmost support in detective investigation after the death of Princess Diana.

David Douglas, a former Detective Chief Superintendent with the Metropolitan Police, believes Diana's demise was “a tragic accident” and not a conspiracy.

Speaking about his interaction with the future King, Mr Douglas told ITV’s GMB : “So it’s remarkable… but in actual fact, it was also unremarkable because it was a straightforward witness statement from someone who happened to be the Prince of Wales."

“When we went in - I’d never met him before obviously - I found him charming. He was very polite, friendly. And we sat down - Lord Stevens, Prince of Wales, his private secretary, who was there also. So Michael, Peat, and myself, just the four of us in the room."

“Lord Stevens obviously took the lead and talked to Prince Charles about that note and what became obvious was that Prince Charles knew nothing about that note, until it became public in 2003. He knew no more than we did.”

They questioned him for an hour in the drawing room at St James’s Palace for a witness statement. “That’s all it was,” he said.

“He could have refused to see us. He was only a witness, not a suspect in any way shape or form. He said, ‘I want to come and speak to you, I want you to explain what’s happening and I will tell you what I know.’”

More From Entertainment:

Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence

Kensington Palace will always be Prince William, Kate Middleton’s official residence
Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’

Prince Harry and William’s differences to get ‘worse’
Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident

Will Smith’s ex-wife ‘stands’ in support of actor over infamous Oscar-slap incident
Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal

Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal
‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth
‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas

‘Wedding of Century:’ Princess Diana’s tribute exhibition to debut in Las Vegas
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark
Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ son Maddox ‘stalking up and down the aisle’
Netflix's 'The Midnight Club': Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast

Netflix's 'The Midnight Club': Everything to Know on Release Date, Cast
Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’

Alec Baldwin believes fatal movie set shooting was an ‘accident’
Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air

Brad Pitt ‘terrorized’ Angelina Jolie, kids in airplane mid-air

Latest

view all