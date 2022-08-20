 
entertainment
‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

‘Ridiculous’ Prince Harry to ‘hunt’ Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

Experts are growing increasingly fearful that Prince Harry will pour bucketloads of dirt on Camilla as well as his grandmother the Queen.

Royal journalist Charles Rae issued this accusation while speaking to GB News.

The expert began by addressing the circulating rumour and admitted, “We don't know what's in it but there are suggestions that it's going to pour bucket loads over Camilla, the Queen, and William, or whatever.”

“So it is quite important. What amazes me is this is a guy who thinks Britain is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, yet he announces, practically a month before he's coming over, [that] he's coming over. It's ridiculous.”

