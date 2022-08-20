 
Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

Iconic music star Sir Elton John has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited collaboration with pop star Britney Spears and fans cannot control their excitement.

On Friday, the 75-year-old music legend treated his fans with a surprise as he shared the cover art and release date for their upcoming duet titled Hold Me Closer.


The Cold Heart singer simply captioned the post, “August 26 #HoldMeCloser,” and included a red rose and spaceship emoticon. The cover art featured adorable throwback pictures of the two artists when they were kids.

Hold Me Closer will officially be released on August 26. The date also marks the six-year anniversary of the release of Spears’ last studio album, 2016’s Glory.

The upcoming collaboration will also mark the Toxic singer’s return to the music world, following the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

For the unversed, the song is a reimagined version of Elton’s classic Tiny Dancer, which he released in 1971 and includes the line Hold me closer, tiny dancer in the chorus.

