Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been facing the brunt of a popularity decline and have seen fans ‘turning away’ in LA ‘concrete jungle’.

Royal journalist Daisy McAndrew made this shocking claim in a recent interview with TALKTV.

She claimed, “It's been interesting, their attitude, I mean, they were all mesmerised and horrified by the Oprah interview, as I think we all were.”

She was quoted saying, “We all found it very uncomfortable reading, or very uncomfortable watching, viewing. Their popularity was really high [in the US].”

“I think Americans were thrilled that they had chosen America as their home. They still find the racism issue very uncomfortable, most Americans.”

“[but] Most Americans have turned away from Harry and Meghan. [and] thinking, you know, quite what have we got ourselves in for,” she concluded by saying.