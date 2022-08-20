Johnny Depp all set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards as ‘Moonman’

Johnny Depp Moonman will reportedly appear as “Moonman” in an upcoming MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) as per media reports.



On Saturday, TMZ reported that a source related to VMA production revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had been in “talks” with show producers for his new gig at the event.

Interestingly, the Dark Shadows actor will dress up the network’s popular character Moonman, dubbed as the “Moonperson”.

Reportedly, Depp will surprise the audience with his “appearance” at “some point” during the award show broadcast on August 28.

Earlier, the actor had earned five MTV movie awards over the last 38 years of his acting career including Global Superstar and the Generations Award in 2012.

Meanwhile, Depp’s acting career is on the rise after he won defamation trial against Amber Heard in June.

Following his trial, the actor had performed with Jeff Beck in Europe, signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal with Dior and also cast as King Louis XV in movie Jeanne du Barry.