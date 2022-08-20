 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp all set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards as ‘Moonman’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Johnny Depp all set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards as ‘Moonman’
 Johnny Depp all set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards as ‘Moonman’

Johnny Depp Moonman will reportedly appear as “Moonman” in an upcoming MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) as per media reports.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that a source related to VMA production revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had been in “talks” with show producers for his new gig at the event.

Interestingly, the Dark Shadows actor will dress up the network’s popular character Moonman, dubbed as the “Moonperson”.

Reportedly, Depp will surprise the audience with his “appearance” at “some point” during the award show broadcast on August 28.

Earlier, the actor had earned five MTV movie awards over the last 38 years of his acting career including Global Superstar and the Generations Award in 2012.

Meanwhile, Depp’s acting career is on the rise after he won defamation trial against Amber Heard in June.

Following his trial, the actor had performed with Jeff Beck in Europe, signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal with Dior and also cast as King Louis XV in movie Jeanne du Barry.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate

Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate

Kate Middleton is ‘almost a prisoner’ at Kensington Palace?

Kate Middleton is ‘almost a prisoner’ at Kensington Palace?
Amber Heard’s appeal for Johnny Depp retrial: Legal expert weighs in

Amber Heard’s appeal for Johnny Depp retrial: Legal expert weighs in
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘all alone in concrete jungle’ as fans ‘turn away’
Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’

Sir Elton John confirms release date for Britney Spears collab ‘Hold Me Closer’
Lilibet, Archie will not join Meghan Markle, Harry on UK trip: Here’s why

Lilibet, Archie will not join Meghan Markle, Harry on UK trip: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face real threats', security ban is 'head scratcher'
Matt Damon arrives in Georgia for Ben Affleck-JLo’s grand wedding: Photos

Matt Damon arrives in Georgia for Ben Affleck-JLo’s grand wedding: Photos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth on upcoming UK visit?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to snub Queen Elizabeth on upcoming UK visit?
Hugh Grant to play Prince Andrew in Emily Maitlis’ version of Newsnight show?

Hugh Grant to play Prince Andrew in Emily Maitlis’ version of Newsnight show?
Queen’s guards kick ‘arrogant’ tourist’s shoes out of the way

Queen’s guards kick ‘arrogant’ tourist’s shoes out of the way
Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Netflix Top 10 Trending TV Shows, Movies: List

Latest

view all