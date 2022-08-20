 
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Amber Heard's appeal for Johnny Depp retrial: Legal expert weighs in

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Amber Heard’s legal moves have come under the radar of the legal community and an expert has just broken down what it will mean for the Johnny Depp retrial bid.

Katherine Lizardo, a Texas-based lawyer addressed the shift in legal counsel and addressed the implications of such a move ‘last minute’ with The Post. 

She was quoted telling the outlet, “This is a good move for her because it would give her a different point of view legally from trial counsel.”

“If Amber Heard did not hire an attorney that was familiar with the appellate system, then she would lose.”

During the course of the interview, she also referenced the need to be ‘quick-witted’ and have “tenacity” when it comes to arguing an appeal case.

While comparing Elaine Bredehoft’s style, she explained, “Elaine Bredehoft’s style at trial and her time management issues wouldn’t work for appeal.”

“We saw when Elaine would ramble on or argue unrelated matters and that would be very detrimental if she argued similarly in front of the court of appeal judges.”

