Saturday Aug 20 2022
Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Kate Middleton is ‘almost a prisoner’ at Kensington Palace?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving to Windsor from London with their children to give them "as normal a life as possible."

However, according to royal expert Omid Scobie, William and Kate’s London home Kensington Palace "will always be their official residence."

The Kensington Palace has four stories and 20 rooms even though it is referred to as ‘Apartment 1A.’

The Cheat Sheet reported, once Prince Harry had described Kate Middleton as “almost a prisoner” at Kensington Palace because of the lack of privacy.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward agrees with Harry’s remarks, saying “Yes, in a way, they are prisoners there because they have a beautiful house and a beautiful garden. But beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security.”

She went on to say, “Kate can’t walk in the park like Diana used to. She can’t take her dog into the park. The only place to go is a field where the helicopters land, so you are very imprisoned, and everyone knows what you’re doing and coming and going.”

