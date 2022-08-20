Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston

File Footage

Brad Pitt has been accused of attempting to ‘demonize’ Angelina Jolie in the eyes of the press, in the same way he did Jennifer Aniston.



New York Post author, Maureen Callahan issued this admission in her brand new piece.

It pointed out similarities in Jolie and Anniston’s last few exchanges with Brad and read, “Brad Pitt was such a nice guy that he had no problem demonizing Jennifer Aniston after he left her for Jolie.”

“Aniston, who never really hit him back, who never said a bad word about him, and who let Pitt use her halo effect when he was campaigning for an Oscar in 2019. Aniston, whom Pitt left humiliated in the press — the plain sitcom star who couldn’t stand a chance against the glamazon.”

“He called Aniston boring. He blamed her for his issues with pot. He led the public to believe she was a vain, selfish career woman denying him the babies he so longed for. “

She also referenced a 2011 interview where Brad shifted all blame on Aniston and told Parade magazine, “I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to actress Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

“Pitt’s also the same guy who wouldn’t — until Thursday, ahem — fix all those houses he built for Katrina victims — you know, the ones clogged with mold or otherwise in major disrepair.”

“Yet people still loved him, and love him they will. You can see it already online, people blaming Jolie for this leak, defending Pitt’s actions as surely a one-time thing, an aberrance, and really, not that bad.”