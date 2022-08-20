Florence Pugh reveals ‘rare medical condition’ is the reason for her raspy voice

Black Widow star Florence Pugh shared that her “raspy voice” is because of her rare medical condition “Tracheomalacia”.

According to Independent report, the Oscar nominee reflected on her illness and its impact on her childhood on a reality television series Running Wild With Bear Grylls on Monday.

“We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better,” disclosed the 26-year-old.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress continued, “I have asthma and I have this thing called tracheomalacia as well. And so from a young age, I’ve just had a different breathing system.”



“Now as an adult, unless I get ill, it doesn’t really affect me as intensely as it did when I was younger,” explained the Little Women star.

Florence Pugh as Amy March in Little Women

Pugh mentioned that it’s for lifetime and therefore, the actress “tries to take preventive measures to keep herself away from respiratory problems”.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress confirmed her breakup with Scrubs actor Zach Braff after three years of dating per Harper’s Bazaar.

Florence Pugh parts ways with actor Zach Braff after three years of dating



