Johnny Depp to leave fans gawking as 'Moonman' for MTV VMAs 2022

Johnny Depp is taking up one career opportunity after the other.



The 59-year-old star is all set to make a special appearance at the MTV VMA this year. Depp, who is famous of his eccentric characters on-screen, will dress up at the iconic Moonman for the award ceremony.

He will “show face at some point during the award show's broadcast”, according to TMZ.



The news comes after Depp is accepted the role of King Louis XV in historical love story Jeanne du Barry.



Depp has recently proved his popularity amongst fans after winning a legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. To thank his admirers for their utmost support, the father-of-two penned a lengthy note on Instagram.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. Now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD," Depp wrote.