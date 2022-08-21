 
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, 'she's an inspiration'

Princess Anne will be honored by the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust for her services and work, spanning over 50 years.

Anne, 72, who is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will be awarded for her decades-long "commitment to charity" saving wildlife species.

To honor the royal princess, the charitable trust is designing a tortoise sculpture from their art trail event Tortoise Takeover, which will open in the summer of 2023.

A group of local artists has been chosen to submit design ideas for the sculpture with the overall theme to express Princess Anne's commitment to the charity.

The final design will be chosen in 2023 and will join 50 tortoises on the art trail next July and August.

Dr. Lesley Dickiem, the Chief Executive Officer of Durrell, said Princess Anne’s dedication to the charity was “an inspiration”.

She said, “Her Royal Highness’s knowledge, passion and belief in our mission to save species from extinction is an inspiration to the Durrell team and our loyal supporters.

“We feel the tortoise is symbolic of the longevity of HRH’s support of the Trust, and as tortoises represent good luck, wisdom and the creation of the Earth in many cultures, there is even further resonance for HRH’s patronage.”

Princess Anne has been associated with Durell as a royal patron since 1972 after she was approached by the charity’s founder when the royal was only 22 years old.

