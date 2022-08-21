 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising' move

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising move
Kate and William slammed over costly ‘eyebrow-raising' move

Kate Middleton and Prince William are being slammed by Prince Harry and Meghan's biographer Omid Scobie for making a costly move which has ‘raised eyebrows; amid the cost of living crisis.

According to reports of OK!, co-author of Finding Freedom weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision to move to Berkshire.

The royal couple is all geared to bid farewell to Kensington Palace to get closer to the Queen. However, the royal biographer shed light on the huge amount of money which was recently spent on the extensive and expensive renovation of the palace.

He wrote in his Yahoo News column: "The Cambridge's time at KP [Kensington Palace] has come to an end after nine years. Later this month they will move to a new abode in Windsor, for a life "away from the goldfish bowl" in London."

"It's a decision that has raised a few eyebrows, particularly at a time when the country is dealing with a major cost of living crisis. Picking up a third home, especially when one of them cost the public so much to renovate, is hardly the norm for regular folk."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia
‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William

‘Resentful’ Harry wants to show his ‘power’ over William
Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?

Prince Harry made slightly inappropriate comment about Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding?
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘thorn in the side’ for Prince William: ‘Final straw’
Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’

Princess Anne to be awarded for her services at wildlife charity, ‘she’s an inspiration’
Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez reaches new milestone amid lavish wedding with Ben Affleck
Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'

Mystery of Moroccan King's wife Salma who became 'Ghost Princess'
Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief

Prince William, Harry ‘turned the dial’ on talking about grief
Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube

Duchess of Kent loves rap music by Eminem and Ice Cube
BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify

BLACKPINK’s new track 'Pink Venom' tops global chart of Spotify
Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Royal chef reveals Queen Elizabeth’s favorite sweet treat since she was five

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir

Prince Harry 'pregnant' with 'honesty' like Diana ahead of bombshell memoir

Latest

view all