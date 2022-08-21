 
Jennifer Lopez looked incredibly gorgeous as she walked down the aisle once again with her husband Ben Affleck at their second wedding reception in Georgia, this weekend.

The Marry Me star, 52, stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The beautiful dress featured a feather skirt with a gorgeous ruffled train and short sleeves – figure-hugging silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in gorgeous white dress as she marries Ben Affleck in Georgia

In the pictures, obtained by TMZ, the Hustlers star was seen walking alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river with her dramatic 20-foot-long veil supported by all five children of the couple - Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

The Gone Girl star, 50, on the other hand, looked dapper in a matching white tuxedo jacket, along with black pants. He re-created the stunning look from their low-key Las Vegas ceremony last month.

The star-studded wedding ceremony took place at Affleck’s $8 million home in Savannah, Georgia.

A-list stars like Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and officiant Jay Shetty attended the lavish ceremony, where they were also treated to a firework display and live music at the raucous party.

