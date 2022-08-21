Prince Louis gives royal photographer tough time: ‘what a character!’

Photographer Chris Jackson, who has covered numerous royal events, shared his experience of capturing Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child Prince Louis.

As per Hello! Magazine, the photographer took to Instagram Stories to admit that he had a difficult time shooting Louis during the Queen’s Platinum Pageant.

“I was struggling to keep the camera still as I was chuckling whilst taking these photos, what a character,” he wrote.

Moreover, he previously told Us Weekly: “I just love that you never know what to expect with the sort of younger members of the royal family and that’s what makes it fun."

“I suppose that translates for a lot of what I do because you don’t control what’s going on in front of you.

“And so you have to learn to expect the unexpected and [keep] on [your] toes and that adds an element of luck and the element of, you know, some days you get the photo [and] some days you don’t,” he added.