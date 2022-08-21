 
Sunday Aug 21 2022
Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Best Korean girl singers of 2022 announced: report

Girl group member brand reputation rankings for this month have been revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute, Soompi reported on August 21.

Blackpink’s Jennie was at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 5,141,766 for August, increasing her score by 43.80% since July.

Her top-ranking phrases included Pink Venom, YouTube, and the global tour.

With a brand reputation index of 4,574,344 Girls’ Generation’s YoonA took second place in the ranking.

Meanwhile, with a brand reputation index of 4,096,329, NewJeans’ Minji jumped to the third position in the list.

With a total score of 3,972,697 Oh, My Girl’s Mimi held onto the fourth position for August, while Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon maintained its position in the top five places with a brand reputation index of 3,901,642.

The rankings were calculated using big data gathered between July 21 and August 21. The institution announced ranking after the analysis of 579 girl groups and singers on the basis of media coverage, customer interaction, communication, and community awareness indexes.

