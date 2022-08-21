 
Kendall Jenner is a sight for sore eyes in makeup-free snaps

Kendall Jenner was spotted dressed down and make-up free in a tank top and skirt as she went for a grocery run in sunny Los Angeles Saturday.

According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a dark green tank top and cream-colored skirt as she stocked up on a few necessary items at the market.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has been busy promoting her liquor launch which is set to launch a new reserve next month in September.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The gorgeous star carried a tan tote bag which she slung over her shoulder instead of holding a purse or handbag.

Kendall’s complexion looked flawless as she rocked a makeup-free look and had long locks to fall down straight past her shoulders.

The Vogue model’s low-key outing comes after she hosted a star-studded party earlier this week on Thursday evening, and guests included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey Bieber.  

