Monday Aug 22 2022
Ireland Baldwin reveals why she ‘feels’ more beautiful than ever: Photos

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland’s recently set the internet on fire as she unveiled her unconventional hair transformation on social media.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old model, who the Rust actor co-parents with ex-wife Kim Basinger, turned to Instagram and posted a photo of herself with a new “platinum blonde buzz cut” look.

“Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” captioned the Campus Caller actress.

Ireland also took to IG story and shared a photo of her prior to her haircut as she wrote, “Bye red villain era … Will miss you.”

Moreover, the actress-model reflected on her decision and said, “My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling since I was 17. It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I have always wanted to do this but I was always scared.

She continued, “Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever.”

Concluding her caption, she added, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do.”

In no time, friends and fans showered their love and praise for the “new look” in the comments section.

Hilary Duff described her as “Dreamy” on the post.

Ireland’s mum Kim remarked, “This is my baby … Don’t tell her not to do something ……. because she will. I’m a witness to that and have been for many years … Simply beautiful.”

Earlier this year, the model appeared with her mum on Red Table Talk and opened up about her abusive relationship and mental health struggle. 

