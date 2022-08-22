 
Georgina Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance, visits holy site in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shared a glimpse of her spiritual journey as she made a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima sanctuary in Portugal.

The model’s visit came six months after she experienced the devastating loss of one of her twins – in April.

Georgina, 28, joined pilgrims on her weekend visit to the spot, where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to three children more than 100 years ago, DailyMail reported.


Seeking for spiritual guidance, she wrote a heartfelt caption, alongside a series of pictures, reading, “Carry on guiding and illuminating my path, little virgin,” followed by a heart and angel emoticon.

In the pictures, Georgina carried her glam style as she wore a figure-hugging white dress, a Chanel headscarf, and handbag, and Hermes sandals.

The post garnered millions of likes in no time as fans praised Georgina and her latest journey. Meanwhile, fans also noticed Ronaldo’s absence on her visit. 

