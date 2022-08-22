Johnny Depp threatened expert witness in Amber Heard case: ‘Abused her’

Johnny Depp is being accused of trying to threaten an expert witness out of testifying because she concluded that Amber Heard was ‘indeed a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Mr Depp.”

This allegation has come after being cited in “Mr Depp’s Motion in Limine No. 23” which called for the denial of Dr Amy Banks's testimony.

For those unversed, page 103 of the 965 document states, “Dr Banks testified that Ms Heard told her she was abused by Mr Depp in front of Mr Depp without contradiction.”

It called to brand Dr Banks' claims as ‘reliable’ and includes an extract from her testimony where she assured, “What I can tell you without a doubt is that Amber Heard told me that Johnny Depp was involved in violence with her when he was using substances particularly, that she would fight back. And those statements were made, also, in front of Mr Depp without anybody contradicting them.”