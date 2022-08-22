 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hylands wedding
Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding 

Modern Family star Ariel Winter looked effortlessly chic on Sunday as she attended her former co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams in California.

The actress, 24, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC series from 2009-2020, cut a glamorous figure in a figure-hugging green gown with a daring thigh-high split.

She elevated her height in a pair of gold strappy heels as she stepped out of a car and made her way into the lavish event.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The star then posed for a snap with her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband Justin Mikita.

Photo credit: DailyMail: Sarah and Wells tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California
Photo credit: DailyMail: Sarah and Wells tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California

The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

The nuptials were attended by 150 guests, with Sarah, who played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020, being supported by multiple of her co-stars from the ABC series.

More From Entertainment:

George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why

George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why
Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jute$ showers love on birthday girl, pens romantic IG post

Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jute$ showers love on birthday girl, pens romantic IG post

Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting incident: Check out

Alec Baldwin expresses disappointment at media’s response to Rust shooting incident: Check out
Sofia Vergara makes a stylish appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams wedding reception

Sofia Vergara makes a stylish appearance at Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams wedding reception
Johnny Depp ‘hid evidence’ for lawyers to win Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp ‘hid evidence’ for lawyers to win Amber Heard defamation case
Georgina Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance, visits holy site in Portugal

Georgina Rodriguez seeks spiritual guidance, visits holy site in Portugal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sold themselves to Netflix?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sold themselves to Netflix?
BTS Jungkook to receive yet another big birthday surprise

BTS Jungkook to receive yet another big birthday surprise
Meghan Markle is being ‘delusional’ to run for US presidency, expert claims

Meghan Markle is being ‘delusional’ to run for US presidency, expert claims
Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner backs out from My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner backs out from My Glory Was I Had Such Friends
Netlfix’s plans for upcoming 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date

Netlfix’s plans for upcoming 'Squid Game' season 2: Release date
Gerard Pique goes public with new ‘student’ girlfriend: ‘Shakira is very angry’

Gerard Pique goes public with new ‘student’ girlfriend: ‘Shakira is very angry’

Latest

view all