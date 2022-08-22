Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

Modern Family star Ariel Winter looked effortlessly chic on Sunday as she attended her former co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams in California.

The actress, 24, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC series from 2009-2020, cut a glamorous figure in a figure-hugging green gown with a daring thigh-high split.

She elevated her height in a pair of gold strappy heels as she stepped out of a car and made her way into the lavish event.

Photo credit: DailyMail

The star then posed for a snap with her Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband Justin Mikita.

Photo credit: DailyMail: Sarah and Wells tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California

The Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

The nuptials were attended by 150 guests, with Sarah, who played Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020, being supported by multiple of her co-stars from the ABC series.