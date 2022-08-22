Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Passengers were reportedly elated to see Kate Middleton taking an economy class flight to Scotland with her two kids – Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The video of the Duchess of Cambridge getting off the plane went viral on TikTok on Sunday.

The clip shows the royal family members arriving in Scotland to spend the last weeks of summer at Balmoral.

"On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me," wrote the TikTok user, as per Hello Magazine.

"Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy," added the user.

"She even got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at the row behind her to talk to her son,” the post added.

"No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board," they added.

Meanwhile, Prince William is believed to travel separately from his wife with Prince George.