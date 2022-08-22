 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Kate Middleton creates buzz on board as she takes economy flight
Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Passengers were reportedly elated to see Kate Middleton taking an economy class flight to Scotland with her two kids – Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The video of the Duchess of Cambridge getting off the plane went viral on TikTok on Sunday.

The clip shows the royal family members arriving in Scotland to spend the last weeks of summer at Balmoral.

"On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me," wrote the TikTok user, as per Hello Magazine.

"Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy," added the user.

"She even got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at the row behind her to talk to her son,” the post added.

"No one on board took any photos or videos. Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board," they added.

Meanwhile, Prince William is believed to travel separately from his wife with Prince George.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday
Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why
Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’
Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video

Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video
Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud

Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud
Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report
'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates

'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates
Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills
George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why

George RR Martin has more ‘influence’ on House of the Dragon: Here’s why
Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

Ariel Winter grabs attention in her chic avatar as she attends co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding

Latest

view all