BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna

BLACKPINK gives a shoutout to the two widely known artists Taylor Swift and Rihanna in 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK Girls pay a tribute to Taylor Swift and Rihanna in their new release Pink Venom.

After Ready For Love, The K-pop girl group re-entered the industry after a two-year-long break, with their latest music video Pink Venom.

The song has broken huge records in less than 24 hours as BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment pay a special tribute to Rihanna and Taylor Swift, the two worldwide popular stars.



According to the Music Mundial, Lisa mentions Pon de Replay in the very first lyrics of the song, honoring Rihanna's popular 2005 release.



On the other hand, Rose and Jisoo made a successful attempt in referring to Look What You Made Me Do, a hit released by Taylor Swift.

The new music video has made the BLINKS crazy as the girls Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo's attempt to create a cool shady atmosphere in the video served as a mesmerizing visual quality.

