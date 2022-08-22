 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

BLACKPINK gives a shoutout to the two widely known artists Taylor Swift and Rihanna in Pink Venom
BLACKPINK gives a shoutout to the two widely known artists Taylor Swift and Rihanna in 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK Girls pay a tribute to Taylor Swift and Rihanna in their new release Pink Venom.

After Ready For Love, The K-pop girl group re-entered the industry after a two-year-long break, with their latest music video Pink Venom.

The song has broken huge records in less than 24 hours as BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment pay a special tribute to Rihanna and Taylor Swift, the two worldwide popular stars.

According to the Music Mundial, Lisa mentions Pon de Replay in the very first lyrics of the song, honoring Rihanna's popular 2005 release.

On the other hand, Rose and Jisoo made a successful attempt in referring to Look What You Made Me Do, a hit released by Taylor Swift.

The new music video has made the BLINKS crazy as the girls Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo's attempt to create a cool shady atmosphere in the video served as a mesmerizing visual quality.

The references in detail are visible in the MV below:



More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance

Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance
Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content
Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight
Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday
Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why
Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’
Amber Heard's shocking move sparks reunion rumours with Elon Musk

Amber Heard's shocking move sparks reunion rumours with Elon Musk
Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video

Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video
‘Fuming’ Meghan Markle angered by exclusion from Royal Family: report

‘Fuming’ Meghan Markle angered by exclusion from Royal Family: report

Latest

view all