Monday Aug 22 2022
Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'

Monday Aug 22, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly took a solemn walk together after the Duke of Sussex revealed his intention of stepping down as a senior royal in 2020’s Megxit.

The Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkah claimed in a recent documentary that the two royal brothers, who famously enjoyed a close bond as young princes, were left disheartened when Harry and his wife Meghan decided to relocate to the US.

“All I know is that they did go for a long walk together after the summit, which obviously was difficult for both of them,” Nikkah said.

She added: “Very difficult as well for William in terms of acknowledging that he was losing the person that he thought would be by his side for the rest of his life all the way to the top job as king. And I was told, they did not part as friends and that’s sad.”

“But I think that gives you an indication as to how difficult that relationship has been for a while,” the expert concluded.

Prince Harry and William remain on icy terms with each other, even as two years have passed since Megxit; they also reportedly didn’t interact with each other when Harry and Meghan visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this year in June.


