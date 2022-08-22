 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
Web Desk

Leaving on jet plane: Ben Affleck spotted without bride Jennifer Lopez

Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged their wedding vows once again in presence of their loved ones in a grand ceremony in Georgia.

After their dreamy nuptials, Ben was spotted leaving Georgia on a private jet on Sunday with his best friend Matt Damon, 51, and his wife and children but guess what his new bride JLo did not accompany them.

Ben donned a dark blue T-shirt and jeans on the tarmac, as well as black and white trainers.

Photo credit:DailyMail
Photo credit:DailyMail

Joining the longtime couple were their children - Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 11.

Matt's and Ben's friendship dates back to their childhood when they grew up together in Massachusetts.

Since then they've both achieved massive success in the entertainment industry, collaborating multiple times on blockbusters.

Matt and Ben worked together on 2021's The Last Duel, a medieval film by Ridley Scott. Long before that, the two earned an Oscar for their 1997 script Good Will Hunting.


