Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: 'It was a dream'

Ben Affleck's new bride New bride Jennifer Lopez thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect'.

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez thought the couple's weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family "was a dream" for her. "She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special," insider added.



According to the source, the actress and singer "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."

"She keeps saying 'my husband' and it's very cute," the insider adds.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.

Stars in attendance included Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.



Jennifer Lopez spellbound the guests as she donned a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the ceremony, with the Argo Oscar winner in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

