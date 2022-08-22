 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: 'It was a dream'

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Jennifer Lopez feeling very special after Georgia Wedding Celebration: It was a dream

Ben Affleck's new bride New bride Jennifer Lopez thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect'.

A source told PEOPLE that Lopez thought the couple's weekend fête in Georgia with their friends and family "was a dream" for her. "She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special," insider added.

According to the source, the actress and singer "feels extremely happy being married to Ben." 

"She keeps saying 'my husband' and it's very cute," the insider adds.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Georgia Saturday in front of friends and family, just over a month after saying "I do" in Las Vegas. 

Stars in attendance included Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller.

Jennifer Lopez spellbound the guests as she donned a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the ceremony, with the Argo Oscar winner in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK trip tipped to be ‘cash grab’

Virginia Patton, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' star, passes away

Virginia Patton, 'It’s A Wonderful Life' star, passes away
Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details

Prince Harry set to rock Royal Family with surprise move: Details
Royal Family hit ‘jackpot’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Pissed about Megxit’

Royal Family hit ‘jackpot’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Pissed about Megxit’
Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'

Prince Harry forced to take 'difficult' walk with Prince William after 'Megxit'
Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer

Britney Spears and Elton John look stunning on new cover for their upcoming duet Hold Me Closer
Harry Styles gets candid about his personal life like NEVER before!

Harry Styles gets candid about his personal life like NEVER before!
Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance

Bella Hadid opens up on losing modelling jobs and friends after her Anti-Israel stance
BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna

BLACKPINK track 'Pink Venom' pays a homage to Taylor Swift and Rihanna
Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content

Harry, Meghan 'got to have Kardashian thing' for interesting Netflix content
Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Latest

view all