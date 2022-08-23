 
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
'Edgy' Kim Kardashian sprays her food with glass cleaner 'to avoid eating'

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian is being slammed for her unrealistic beauty standards. 

The diva in a 2010  chat with Ryan Seacrest revealed that she is very conscious about looking a certain way. In order to stop herself from eating a lot, the mother-of-four revealed she would spray her food with Windex in a bid to stop her eating it.

The article said Kim told the American Idol host at the time: "I spray Windex on my food so I won’t eat it!" 

It added that Kim would only do this "trick" when she was at home. When eating out, it claimed she would "pour soda to spoil temptation for unwanted meals"

Responding to the bizarre comment, fans were quick to bash the star for her confession: "Sometimes I think [the Kardashians] say s*** in an attempt to sound edgy and controversial... Anything for attention."

Another commented: "When it comes to the Kardashians sometimes I can't tell the real thing from the bull."

 A third wrote: "Imagine having the luxury of being able to waste food like that. Shameful."

