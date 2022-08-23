Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

 
Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano were "really supportive" after hearing about the pregnancy of her Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt before film's shooting.

The Bollywood icon opened up about working on her Hollywood debut movie while being pregnant in a latest interview with Filmfare.

"They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful," the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor told the publication.

"Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe,” she added. “I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted."

"And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience," Bhatt shared.

The actor went on to talk about the Wonder Woman actor and her hubby's "lovely" reaction to her pregnancy.

"In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, I said, 'I'm pregnant and I'm coming', she was like, 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction," Bhatt revealed.

"Her husband Jaron was with her and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie,'" said the actor.

Concluding her statement, Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, said, "They were so lovely so supportive."

The spy thriller, also starring Jamie Dornan in pivotal role and directed by Tom Harper, will be released on Netflix.

