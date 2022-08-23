 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London
Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, are set to move from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate, an official statement from the Place confirmed on Monday.

However, the campaign group Republic has branded Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage ‘disgraceful’ amid the current inflation crisis.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic group, said: “While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate?

“This is disgraceful,” he remarked.

Smith, whose organization also campaigns for an elected head of state, further stated, “All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating and staffing.”

He also noted that the Crown Estate was “a state-owned property empire that is supposed to make money for the Treasury.”

William and Kate’s decision to move into their new home in Adelaide Cottage has been dubbed as an attempt to give their children a "normal" family life, a royal source revealed.

The duke and the duchess will be moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house in Windsor’s private Home Park. The new home will allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy
Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report

Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids
Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’

Scott Disick ‘very shaken up’ following car accident: ‘Counting his blessings’
Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot’s hubby believes Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy’s ‘good omen’ for ‘Heart of Stone’
Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Megan Thee Stallion channels Sailor Moon for her performance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprise Georgia wedding guests with ‘special’ gifts

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert

Meghan Markle 'unreal chutzpah' would invite Queen 'wrath': Expert
Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’

Michael Jackson’s nephew slams magazine for calling Harry Styles ‘New King of Pop’
William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

William to 'inflame' tensions after 'dancing over Harry's feet' next month

Latest

view all