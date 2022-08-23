 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan in for 'awkward' talk with Queen about Prince Philip’s funeral?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Meghan in for awkward talk with Queen about Prince Philip’s funeral?
Meghan in for 'awkward' talk with Queen about Prince Philip’s funeral?

Meghan Markle and Queen could have an awkward sit-down when the duchess flies to the UK with Prince Harry in September.

A royal butler Grant Harrold said that the Sussexes’ meeting with the monarch may not be a pleasant one considering the timing of the visit after Tom Bower’s explosive book.

"Meghan will have read what The Queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip's funeral. I don't see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it's true,” the butler told OK! magazine.

Harrold said that "it's one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed."

"The Queen is such a diplomatic lady, she's not the type to bring it up. I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise," he explained.

"What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

French police chief reveals discovering Princess Diana’s pearls in Paris fatal car crash

French police chief reveals discovering Princess Diana’s pearls in Paris fatal car crash
Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly hours before car crash: report

Scott Disick dating Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly hours before car crash: report
Prince Harry tries to ‘correct a lot of erroneous stories’ about his life

Prince Harry tries to ‘correct a lot of erroneous stories’ about his life
Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne attend 'Dear Evan Hansen' gig, visits tour cast backstage

Angelina Jolie, daughter Vivienne attend 'Dear Evan Hansen' gig, visits tour cast backstage
Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London

Republic group mocks Prince William and Kate’s decision to move out of London
Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert

Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert
BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill

BTS RM voted 'Most Handsome' in new survey, beats Henry Cavill
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde get candid about fans' ‘cruelty’ towards their relationship

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy

Princess Diana was 'pregnant' and ready for 'engagement' with Egyptian beau: Conspiracy
Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report

Princess Diana chauffeur was 'drunk-driving' on the night of her death: Report
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'
Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Cardi B gives befitting reply to MMA fighter Jake Shields after he called her a bad example for kids

Latest

view all