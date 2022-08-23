 
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Harry's fans take savage dig at Kate Middleton and Prince William

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Meghan Markle and Harrys fans take savage dig at Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans, called Sussex squad, took a jibe at Kate Middleton and Prince William after it was announced that they will soon eave Kensington Palace move to a new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon relocate to Adelaide Cottage, just a ten-minute walk from Windsor.

Fans of Meghan and Harry were quick to slam William and Kate's move, with one wrote on Twitter that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay for their home "with their own money".

On fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called @sussexprincess, shared images of William and Kate's homes and tweeted: "Britain making a noise and losing their heads because Harry and Meghan purchased a home with their own money meanwhile…please see Will and Kate’s three homes below…which YOU pay for."

The user later added: "Don’t you guys just love Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito which was purchased with money they actually worked for."

But not everyone agreed with @meshugahtazz replying: "Please tell me what work Harry did to buy it- he has never had a real job. I'm waiting..."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are much-adored and respected royal couple for their public friendly gestures, and they are very committed to their royal jobs. On the other hand, Harry and Meghan have quitted as senior working members of the royal family and living a life of their choice with their kids Archie and Lilibet in the US.

