 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham spotted planting a kiss on wife Nicola Peltz: See pictures

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were spotted out and about in Los Angeles this week, with paps catching them being all loved up with each other on the streets, reported Just Jared.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in April, were spotted getting cuddly during a walk down Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood on Monday, August 22.

In pictures shared by several gossip outlets, Nicola and Brooklyn looked so-in-love as they refused to let go of each other, with Brooklyn stopping to plant loving kisses on his wife’s neck during their leisurely stroll.

Brooklyn Beckham spotted planting a kiss on wife Nicola Peltz: See pictures

Brooklyn and Nicola were stylish as ever in coordinating black outfits, with Nicola opting for a black tube top paired with a brown skirt and chunky black boots, while Brooklyn was seen rocking a black tee with black pants.

On the work front, Nicola is all set to guest star in the upcoming Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales. 

