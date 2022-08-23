 
Will Smith’s popularity undergoes a drastic decline after Oscars’ slap

Will Smith’s popularity has significantly dropped months after the actor smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars earlier this year.

According to Independent, the King Richard star’s popularity rating was determined by Q Scores and the data was provided to Variety magazine.

For the unversed, Q scores is basically a metric in entertainment industry for evaluating a performer’s consumer appeal.

Before the slap-gate incident, The Pursuit of Happyness actor was reportedly ranked among the top 10 “positively rated actors” on Q’s list.

However, in July’s polling, the 53-year-old’s negative rating increased from 10 to 26 hence the average score was 16.

Henry Schafer, the Q Scores executive, told Variety, “The results show that there was a very significant and precipitous decline of Smith’s popularity.”

Meanwhile, there was no change in comedian’s scores.

Last month, Smith also released a YouTube video where he apologised Rock and the comedian’s family for his actions at the event. 

