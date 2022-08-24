 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle podcast started with 'very worn and unconfirmed' story

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle podcast started with very worn and unconfirmed story

The first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast has received mixed reactions.

While the former American actress has been praised by her fans in the US, royal fans and commentators have criticised the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal biography Angela Levin thinks the podcast should not have started with a "very worn, unconfirmed story that aged 11 she convinced Proctor and Gamble to change their ad using 'people' rather than 'woman' washing up".

"Astonishing that despite all the experienced fixers, they thought it was a good idea to start Meghan's first podcast with a very worn, unconfirmed story that aged 11 she convinced Proctor and Gamble to change their ad using 'people' rather than 'women' washing up," she wrote.

More From Entertainment:

'Angry' Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

'Angry' Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers
Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour

Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour
Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends

Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends
Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing

Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing
Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help

Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help
Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details

Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details
Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day

Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day
Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams

Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams
A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges

A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges
Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’

Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’
Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees

Tom Parker, Katie Price & more stars are National Television Award nominees

Latest

view all