 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Young Camilla 'idealised' ancestor who had 'secret affair' with King Edward VII

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Camilla Parker had planned on romancing a royal ever since she was a child, claims expert.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is now married to Prince Charles, was highly impressed by her great-grandmother and her royal affair with King Edward VII.

The future Queen Consort often admitted that she idealised the interesting life of her ancestor and considered her as a role model.

Christopher Anderson, author of ‘The Day Diana Died’ spoke on To Di For Daily with host Kinsey Schofield this week and revealed that Camilla had once “bragged” about her great-grandmother’s royal affair.

Mr Anderson said: “I interviewed a number of people who grew up with Camilla, and one of them was the actress Lynn Redgrave, who has passed away since.

“She went to the same school [as Camilla] and they all remembered, even as a little girl, she [Camilla] bragged about her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who was the King’s mistress and she said she was going to follow in her great-grandmother’s footsteps.

“It shows how long she had this in her mind," concludes the expert.

