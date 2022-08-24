 
entertainment
Pete Davidson was forced to stage 'tacky' engagement with Kim by Kris Jenner

Pete Davidson was allegedly forced into getting engaged to Kim Kardashian- a coercion that led to the couple's breakup.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was asked to stage the big question for his ex-girlfriend by momager Kris Jenner, spills an insider.

Speaking to Heat Magazine in a recent chat, the source revealed: “Kris had picked out a ring and wanted to stage this Kourtney and Travis-style engagement for the show."

They added: "He found that tacky and kept kicking the idea into the long grass, which Kim and Kris took to mean he was stalling on the engagement.”

Meanwhile, after Kim's breakup with Pete, ex-husband Kanye is rejoicing. 

“Kanye’s convinced the split with Pete is a game changer and that Kim will take him back, even though she’s told him a thousand times he needs to sign all the divorce papers and let them both move on.

“But he’s willing to go to therapy, publicly apologise – whatever it takes," noted the source.

