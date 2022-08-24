 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Jennie, BTS V dating rumors: YG reacts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

BLACKPINK Jennie, BTS V dating rumors: YG reacts
BLACKPINK Jennie, BTS V dating rumors: YG reacts

BLACKPINK's agency YG entertainment once again responds to ongoing dating rumors about Jennie and V from BTS .

Earlier in May, dating rumors between Jennie and V were spread after a Jeju island photo viral on internet. 

At that time BLACKPINK agency issued a statement saying that “they had nothing to say regarding the matter.”

On August 24, BTS V greeted the media at Incheon International Airport on his trip to New York, United States.

Almost immediately some fans wondered if V was scheduled to meet Jennie, while others pointed out how all four members of BLACKPINK were slated to fly to New York on August 25.

Meanwhile, YG entertainment denied the dating rumors and commented that “BLACKPINK intend on carrying out a very tightly packed schedule once they leave on August 25, including attending the MTV music awards as well as various other schedules for their 2nd full album comeback.” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death
Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on ‘eating their cashed up California cake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intent on ‘eating their cashed up California cake’
Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’

Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’
Meghan Markle told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'

Meghan Markle told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'
Ed Sheeran is a beautiful soul, says late musician’s mother Brenda Edwards

Ed Sheeran is a beautiful soul, says late musician’s mother Brenda Edwards
Who will be the next guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast?

Who will be the next guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast?
JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’
Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time

Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time
Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck
Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Latest

view all