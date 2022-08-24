Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after death

Prince William and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s unique black Ford Escort, driven by her in the 1980s is due to be auctioned this weekend.



According to the Reuters, the RS Turbo Series 1 Escort belonged to Diana between 1985 and 1988. It would be auctioned at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit, which expect it to fetch more than 100,000 pounds ($118,000).

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually made in white but the royal family police guard asked for Diana's to be painted black "for discretion."

Twenty-five years ago on August 31, 1997, Britain´s Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a high-speed car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana got married to the heir to the throne Prince Charles in 1981 aged 20.