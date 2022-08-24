Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate their union with Italian honeymoon

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have landed in Italy for their second honeymoon following their dreamy, extravagant wedding ceremony in Georgia.



The lovebirds were spotted at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como in Northern Italy having dinner as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The Marry Me actor and Gone Girl star engaged in some PDA while talking to each other during the romantic outing, this time without their kids.

Lopez and Affleck were also clicked while looking at their wedding photos on phone, which he held up several times during their conversation so his bride could take a look.

Later, the couple also enjoyed a boat ride as they were spotted cruising across Lake Como off the coast of Tremezzo according to Page Six.

JLo looked elegant in a white oversized dress featuring long sleeves while the Hollywood diva carried a matching white bag and gold accessories and had her hair tied in loose bun.

Meanwhile, Affleck donned a blue shirt paired with blue pants and wore white sneaker for the couple’s outing.



Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles earlier this month following which they went on a European honeymoon along with their kids.

The stars then celebrated their union with a grand three-day celebration over the weekend at Affleck’s estate in Georgia surrounded by close friends and family.