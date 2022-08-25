 
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove British tabloid report wrong

Spotify have premiered the long-awaited Meghan Markel's podcast Archetypes—a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex investigates the labels that try to hold women back and shares stories from inspiring women across generations who conquered tropes in their lives. 

In the first episode, Serena Williams talks with Meghan about ambition, how they both juggle motherhood, and her evolution. UC Berkeley professor Laura Kray also joined the conversation.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie thinks the first episode also proved that the tabloids reports that Meghan and Serena are not friends were wrong.

Commenting on the podcast, he wrote, "Wasn’t there a tabloid piece that recently reported these two aren’t actually friends? And claimed the Ivory Dish Soap story from 1993—which is retold with archive news footage and new details in this episode—was a lie? People will write any old rubbis."

